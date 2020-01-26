Tragedy of bushfires cloud Australia Day celebrations

Australia Day celebrations on Sunday (January 26) saw thousands of people flock to Sydney Harbor and indigenous ceremonies.

But festivities were clouded by the tragedy of bushfires that have burnt across the country.

Indigenous elder Aunty Kay said she remained in mourning for the losses suffered by aboriginal communities.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INDIGENOUS ELDER, AUNTY KAY, SAYING: "It's a day of mourning, for me personally, for me.

Mourning our ancestors.

But then again, it's a day of us, of bringing everyone together and moving forward as Australia as one." Several members from the New South Wales Rural Fire Service were also thanked for their work by the state's Governor Margaret Beazley on board the H.M.A.S Canberra.

Fires across Australia's bushland have scorched an area nearly the size of Greece since early October, killing 33 people, including several firefighters and volunteers, and millions of animals.