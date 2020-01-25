Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Lunar New Year celebrated in London as coronavirus fears rise in China

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:06s - Published < > Embed
Lunar New Year celebrated in London as coronavirus fears rise in China

Lunar New Year celebrated in London as coronavirus fears rise in China

Chinese New Year was celebrated in London on Sunday (January 26), commemorating the Year of the Rat.

A parade featuring dragon and lion costumes and models snaked through central London to Chinatown, and a lion dance took place in Trafalgar Square.

Some festivities in Asia have been overshadowed by the new coronavirus, which was mentioned during a speech in London by the Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming.

He said: "Our hearts are with those back home fighting the new coronavirus." The coronavirus was also mentioned in the speech by Lord Mayor of Westminster, Ruth Bush.

"Here in London we are able still to celebrate, but we must hold in our hearts the people of Wuhan and the surrounding area at this time," she said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that the speed the deadly new virus is spreading at is accelerating.

So far, the new coronavirus has spread to almost 2,000 people and 56 people have died from it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China: Coronavirus fears puts damper on Lunar New Year

Many celebrations to mark one of China's most important holidays, and the Year of the Rat, have been...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Starbucks shuts shops, suspends delivery in China's Hubei amid virus outbreak

Starbucks has closed all shops and suspended delivery services in China's Hubei province for the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

sebastianyue

Sebastian Yūe 新年快乐! • Xīn Nián Kuài Lè! Happy New Year! 🇨🇳🐁🎇 I don’t talk about it much, but I’m as much Chinese as I am Brit… https://t.co/3fw81bsOnr 1 day ago

KonicaMinoltaSG

Konica Minolta Asia Happy Lunar New Year! Wishing you a prosperous and successful year ahead! #Didyouknow one in six people in the worl… https://t.co/h8X8ejgL3K 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

London celebrates Chinese New Year in spite of coronavirus fears [Video]London celebrates Chinese New Year in spite of coronavirus fears

Chinese New Year celebrations took place in central London this afternoon, despite growing fears about the coronavirus. Many people welcomed the Year of the Rat in the biggest celebration for the lunar..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

China virus: Road blocks and ghost towns [Video]China virus: Road blocks and ghost towns

A BBC team travels into Hubei province, where the deadly new coronavirus originated.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.