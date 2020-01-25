Lunar New Year celebrated in London as coronavirus fears rise in China

Chinese New Year was celebrated in London on Sunday (January 26), commemorating the Year of the Rat.

A parade featuring dragon and lion costumes and models snaked through central London to Chinatown, and a lion dance took place in Trafalgar Square.

Some festivities in Asia have been overshadowed by the new coronavirus, which was mentioned during a speech in London by the Chinese Ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming.

He said: "Our hearts are with those back home fighting the new coronavirus." The coronavirus was also mentioned in the speech by Lord Mayor of Westminster, Ruth Bush.

"Here in London we are able still to celebrate, but we must hold in our hearts the people of Wuhan and the surrounding area at this time," she said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that the speed the deadly new virus is spreading at is accelerating.

So far, the new coronavirus has spread to almost 2,000 people and 56 people have died from it.