More than 50 people tested for coronavirus in UK but all negative

More than 50 people have now been tested for coronavirus in the UK, according to the Department of Health, although all tests have returned negative.

The current risk to the public remains low, the department said, adding that the Government is continuing to monitor the situation closely.
