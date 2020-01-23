Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China: Coronavirus is getting stronger and infections could rise

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:55s - Published < > Embed
China: Coronavirus is getting stronger and infections could rise

China: Coronavirus is getting stronger and infections could rise

The authorities say the virus is infectious even during the incubation period, which was not the case with the SARS outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China virus ability to spread getting stronger

The ability of the coronavirus to spread is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBC.caReuters India


China coronavirus: Fears infections will rise as hundreds of millions travel

With hundreds of millions set to travel, China tries to corral the deadly virus in Hubei province.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DJJademan

DJ Jademan New video by Channel 4 News: Coronavirus ability to spread ‘getting stronger’ says China https://t.co/zDGqeEK1rP 1 minute ago

NoBigGovDuh

NoBigGovDuh Coronavirus's ability to spread getting stronger, China suggests https://t.co/K3Jm2AD7fM 1 minute ago

Pillai_Pri

Priyanka RT @V2019N: ⚠️#China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday that the new coronavirus is contagious even in its incubation period… 2 minutes ago

strattontories

Stratton Tories Coronavirus is getting stronger and infections could rise, China warns https://t.co/ZhBXtvAQ2T https://t.co/QcVGEkB3Jj 2 minutes ago

Daniel_408

danniemitch China: Coronavirus is getting stronger and infections could rise https://t.co/lTKCVHkzzx via @YouTube. We all gonna die. 3 minutes ago

JrmChenu

Jerome Chenu Coronavirus's ability to spread getting stronger, China suggests - The Guardian https://t.co/dfQmESRJAn 3 minutes ago

piniosd

Sabrina RT @Rover829: BEIJING, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The coronavirus transmission ability is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise, C… 5 minutes ago

ecobard

David Leigh 1/4. "About 5 million residents left Wuhan before the lockdown because of the deadly coronavirus epidemic and the S… https://t.co/GwyCj7fmWv 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China virus ability to spread getting stronger [Video]China virus ability to spread getting stronger

The coronavirus transmission ability is getting stronger and infections could continue to rise, China&apos;s National Health Commission said on Sunday (January 26), with more than 2,000 people..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Warning that coronavirus is getting stronger [Video]Warning that coronavirus is getting stronger

Authorities in China say the virus is infectious even during the incubation period, which was not the case with the SARS outbreak.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.