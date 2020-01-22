Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Schumer: CDC Cannot Access 'Rapid Response Dollars' To Fight Deadly Coronavirus In U.S.

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 08:40s - Published < > Embed
Schumer: CDC Cannot Access 'Rapid Response Dollars' To Fight Deadly Coronavirus In U.S.

Schumer: CDC Cannot Access 'Rapid Response Dollars' To Fight Deadly Coronavirus In U.S.

Sen.

Charles Schumer said the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an official public health emergency should an infectious outbreak were to happen in the United States.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

5 US Airports Screening International Passengers For Deadly Coronavirus [Video]5 US Airports Screening International Passengers For Deadly Coronavirus

The CDC announced added screenings for the illness at airports in Chicago and Atlanta along with San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.