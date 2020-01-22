Schumer: CDC Cannot Access 'Rapid Response Dollars' To Fight Deadly Coronavirus In U.S. 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 08:40s - Published Schumer: CDC Cannot Access 'Rapid Response Dollars' To Fight Deadly Coronavirus In U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said the federal government should get ahead of the need to declare an official public health emergency should an infectious outbreak were to happen in the United States. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 5 US Airports Screening International Passengers For Deadly Coronavirus The CDC announced added screenings for the illness at airports in Chicago and Atlanta along with San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:37Published 5 days ago