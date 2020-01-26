Global  

Channing Tatum Back With Jessie J, Drama With Ex

Raymond Hall/Getty Images and Chris Jackson/Getty Images Channing Tatum lashed out after someone commented that he looked "better" with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, than with his current girlfriend, Jessie J on a photo of the couple.

"Ain't no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess," Tatum wrote.

Tatum had been married to dancer Jenna Dewan for nine years, though the couple's divorce has recently been finalized.
