Westmoreland Girls Basketball Program fighting cancer 'one game at a time'

Over 50 thousand dollars has been raised so far.

Westmoreland and oriskany maybe rivals on the basketball court but today the two teams played for a great cause.

The westmoreland lady bulldogs and oriskany lady redskins faced off in a series of benefit games at westmoreland high school.

There were basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle, a bake sale, and even an opprutunity for a spectactor to take home $10,000.

All proceeds from the games will be donated to the upstate golisano children's hospital in syracuse.

"so it's typically a year long event, where we are rasing money through corporate sponsorship, all the girls go out and try to raise funds through donations, personal donations, and they hit up businesses as well and then the day of the event obviously we have the basket raffle and bake sale and all the contests that we run."

Westmoreland surpassed their goal and raised over $12,500.

