Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys

Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys

While it's not clear why the superstar will not be attending the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

Deborah Dugan, the former head of the Grammys, filed a lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences Tuesday, alleging she was wrongfully fired after raising allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities with Grammy nominations.

The lawsuit, filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), came days after Dugan was put on leave for what the Academy called "misconduct." Dugan was employed by the Academy for five months before being placed on leave.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Is Not Performing at Grammys 2020 & Reportedly Not Attending Either

Fans who were hoping to see Taylor Swift at the 2020 Grammy Awards this weekend are going to be a...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Taylor Swift Drops Out of Surprise Grammys 2020 Performance

Taylor Swift was reportedly planning a surprise performance for the 2020 Grammy Awards, but the plans...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FreakyShoter

𝖒𝖗 𝖆𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖆𝖓𝖆 RT @alluregaga: the fact that a-list artists, beyoncé, lady gaga and taylor swift won't attend the grammys even though they got nominations… 2 minutes ago

djxbazztv

𝑫𝒋𝒙𝒃𝒂𝒛𝒛𝑻𝑽 Taylor Swift Reportedly Won’t Attend The Grammys Despite Rumoured Performance https://t.co/kQ2DdD0Tht https://t.co/6EmUBTNOLZ 2 minutes ago

lovable_daniels

Lovable Daniels Taylor Swift Reportedly Won’t Attend The Grammys Despite Rumoured Performance https://t.co/bhmobnU4Gb https://t.co/5vbWa5c4a0 2 minutes ago

AppMusicGroup

AppMusic Taylor Swift Reportedly Won't Attend The Grammys Despite Rumoured Performance https://t.co/Yz7TrfZwRL https://t.co/1sAGb1YPqi 3 minutes ago

marusa131

maruša RT @enews: She packed her bags and left Cornelia Street, before we even knew she was gone. 💔 Taylor Swift will officially not be attending… 10 minutes ago

opsikpro

Opsikpro Taylor Swift Reportedly Won't Attend The Grammys Despite Rumoured Performance https://t.co/sNJSTvdHtY https://t.co/knhdJcoluH 12 minutes ago

iamLighten

#MyYouth RT @HotNewHipHop: Could it have to do with the Academy's sexism scandal? 🤔 https://t.co/2u5Qfwigu5 26 minutes ago

mixitmixup

Mixtape Mixup Taylor Swift Reportedly Won't Attend The Grammys Despite Rumoured Performance, https://t.co/5nIWUkc8MF 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

GRAMMY AWARDS: Names You Might Not Expect To Hear [Video]GRAMMY AWARDS: Names You Might Not Expect To Hear

There are nominees you expect at the GRAMMYs, like Lizzo and Taylor Swift ... then there are some you may not associate with "Music's Biggest Night." A former first lady and music composed for a theme..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published

These are the most memorable Grammys red carpet looks [Video]These are the most memorable Grammys red carpet looks

We’re gearing up for Sunday’s Grammy Awards with a look back at some of the most memorable red carpet looks

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.