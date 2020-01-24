Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys

While it's not clear why the superstar will not be attending the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.

Deborah Dugan, the former head of the Grammys, filed a lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences Tuesday, alleging she was wrongfully fired after raising allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities with Grammy nominations.

The lawsuit, filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), came days after Dugan was put on leave for what the Academy called "misconduct." Dugan was employed by the Academy for five months before being placed on leave.