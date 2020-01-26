Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:50s - Published < > Embed
FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016

FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016

All-time great NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash, reports said Sunday (January 26).

He was 41.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

FILE: Global superstar Kobe Bryant dead at 41. Watch his touching farewell to Los Angeles fans in 2016

All-time great NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a California helicopter crash, reports said Sunday (January 26).

He was 41.

Bryant was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky, according to TMZ Sports, who first broke the story.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m.

Local time amid foggy conditions in the hills overlooking Calabasas, with the chopper sparking a brush fire on impact that hampered initial rescue efforts, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Footage here shows an emotional Bryant at his last NBA game, where the 17-time All-Star, 5-time NBA Champion scored 60 points and gave his touching farewell to the Los Angeles fans.



Recent related news from verified sources

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimes


James passes Bryant for third on career scoring list

LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant to become the third-highest career points scorer in the National...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash [Video]Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash this morning

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:25Published

Kobe Bryant’s career in numbers [Video]Kobe Bryant’s career in numbers

Use within 48 hours. Mandatory credit: NBA Arguably one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Kobe Bryant has died aged 41 in a helicopter crash. Here is a look at his career in numbers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.