Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash

Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.

The Root reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in a private helicopter when it went down.

Emergency personnel responded, but there were no survivors.

Five people are confirmed dead, but Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.