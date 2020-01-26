Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash

Basketball Great Kobe Bryant Dead In Helicopter Crash

Former LA Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.

The Root reports Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in a private helicopter when it went down.

Emergency personnel responded, but there were no survivors.

Five people are confirmed dead, but Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash - US media

Basketball great Kobe Bryant, 41, has died in a helicopter crash, US media report
BBC News - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineTMZ.comSOHHJust JaredReuterstalkSPORTMediaiteNorth Devon JournalIndiaTimesCTV News


The Catholic faith of Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles, Calif., Jan 26, 2020 / 02:08 pm (CNA).- Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant died Sunday in...
CNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

postidentity

terminus RT @realDonaldTrump: Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. T… 3 seconds ago

Kimmmytung

KimmyGaming RT @BBCBreaking: Basketball great Kobe Bryant, 41, has died in a helicopter crash, US media report https://t.co/3mrVXB0vZf 6 seconds ago

CharlieRavitz03

Charlie Ravitz🦇 RT @AP: "There is a hole in the basketball world and there will be for a long time. Rest in heavenly peace.” Rev. Jesse Jackson echoes the… 6 seconds ago

CheyenneGonsal2

Cheyenne Gonsalves RT @CP24: UPDATED: Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash the Associated Press has confirmed. He was 41. http… 6 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant [Video]N.Y. Knicks Statement On Death Of NBA Icon Kobe Bryant

New York Knicks head coach Mike Miller talks about the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles this morning.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published

Moment of silence in Denver for Kobe Bryant: Nuggets vs. Rockets [Video]Moment of silence in Denver for Kobe Bryant: Nuggets vs. Rockets

A moment of silence for NBA legend Kobe Bryant in Denver at Sunday's Nuggets vs. Rocket's game.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.