Fans, Neighbors Express Devastation Following Kobe Bryant's Death now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:03s - Published Fans, Neighbors Express Devastation Following Kobe Bryant's Death Fans started to head to Newport Coast to pay their respects following news of the passing of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Joy Benedict reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this