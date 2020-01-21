Death Toll From Chinese Mystery Virus Rises To 56

The coronavirus outbreak that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 56 people in China.

According to Reuters, the virus has also infected more than 2,000 globally, most of them in China.

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it is transmitted.

Furthermore, due to its newness, humans have not been able to build any immunity to it.