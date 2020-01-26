Global  

Fourth U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California

Fourth U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In CaliforniaBoth cases were people who had recently traveled from Wuhan, China.
Third U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California [Video]Third U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California

​The CDC confirmed Saturday a patient in Orange County, California has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Preparations In Place At Southern California Hospitals Amid OC's First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus [Video]Preparations In Place At Southern California Hospitals Amid OC's First Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus

Public health officials have received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday that a traveler to Orange County from Wuhan, China has tested positive for the novel..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:21Published

