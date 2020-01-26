Global  

Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash -reports

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:47s
Retired basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, TMZ first reported.

Gavino Garay has more.
0
BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •MarketWatch•Telegraph.co.uk•Denver Post•Independent•cbs4.com•E! Online•USATODAY.com•azcentral.com•CTV News•Reuters•Deutsche Welle


The Catholic faith of Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles, Calif., Jan 26, 2020 / 02:08 pm (CNA).- Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant died Sunday in...
CNA - Published


velenajones

Velena Jones RT @CBSNews: UPDATE: L.A. officials held a news conference on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others this morning. A… 1 second ago

LOYALtoTRUMP

All4Trump RT @OANN: #UPDATE: LA County Sheriff's Dept. confirms 9 people were onboard the helicopter that crashed in California on Sunday. Stay tuned… 2 seconds ago

7NewsSydney

7NEWS Sydney The daughter of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant was also on-board the helicopter which crashed in California, it’s been c… https://t.co/Y5sq2vFdU8 2 seconds ago

LarryMcquinn

Larry Mcquinn. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @realDonaldTrump: Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. T… 2 seconds ago

Bitxhimlit_

SupaFiya ☄️ RT @WPLGLocal10: #BREAKING Horrible news to update; it has been confirmed Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was killed in today's h… 3 seconds ago

popeye7629

Xavi RT @CNN: Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant was also killed on the helicopter that crashed in Calabasas, Californ… 3 seconds ago

adaorableMD

Ada M.D. RT @nowthisnews: UPDATES ON KOBE BRYANT DEATH FROM POLICE: Authorities give updates on the widely reported death of basketball legend Kobe… 4 seconds ago

claringbading

clacla RT @CNN: NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources tell CNN. He was 41.… 4 seconds ago


Kobe Bryant onboard fatal helicopter crash [Video]Kobe Bryant onboard fatal helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were on their way to a basketball game when their helicopter crashed, killing them and everyone onboard.

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:24Published

Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash [Video]Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a California helicopter crash this morning

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:25Published

