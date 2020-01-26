Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020

Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Ross discussed Nipsey Hussle and how the late star influenced his Grammy-nominated song ‘Gold Roses’ with Drake.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tove Lo Shares Why 'Glad He's Gone' Music Video is Special to Her | Grammys 2020 [Video]Tove Lo Shares Why 'Glad He's Gone' Music Video is Special to Her | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Tove Lo discussed creating the music video for 'Glad He's Gone' and why the video has a special meaning to her.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 03:53Published

Lucky Daye Says Kobe Bryant Motivated Him to 'Stay Off the Streets' & Kept Him 'Safe From a Distance' | Grammys 2020 [Video]Lucky Daye Says Kobe Bryant Motivated Him to "Stay Off the Streets" & Kept Him "Safe From a Distance" | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Lucky Daye remembered NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and shares how the late player motivated him to "stay off the streets."

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.