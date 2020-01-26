Global  

The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant

The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant

The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant

The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Authorities believe a total of nine people were killed.

A makeshift memorial was built outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tributes poured in on social media after the news broke.

Shaquille O’Neal, via Instagram Shaquille O’Neal, via Instagram Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, via Twitter Joel Embiid, via Twitter Scottie Pippen, via Twitter Magic Johnson, via Twitter Barack Obama, via Twitter Barack Obama, via Twitter Kanye West, via Twitter
Reaction to the death of Kobe Bryant pours in from around the world

Reaction from the basketball world and beyond has poured in following the death of retired NBA...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports


Kobe Bryant's death leaves sports world stunned

The sporting world was plunged into mourning on Sunday as news of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •MediaiteBrisbane Times



Mr_ronnn

RON RT @SportsCenter: The NBA world mourns the death of Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/905rLfHnfi 30 seconds ago

moyan02533931

moyan RT @NFLonFOX: The NFL world mourns the death of Kobe Bryant. https://t.co/HRoM1mCqDn 1 minute ago

curieuseavie

That Saskia This is such a terrible tragedy, my heart breaks for his family. But before moving to idolize this great athlete, l… https://t.co/Iq4SQFRnYK 2 minutes ago


‘Our City Lost A Great Man’: Magic Johnson In ‘Disbelief’ Following Death Of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna [Video]‘Our City Lost A Great Man’: Magic Johnson In ‘Disbelief’ Following Death Of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna

Magic Johnson on Sunday expressed his deep grief and disbelief amid the death of Kobe Bryant. Jim Hill reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 22:26

Sixers Release Statement Mourning Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Sixers Release Statement Mourning Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant

Reaction throughout the sports landscape poured in on Sunday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:32

