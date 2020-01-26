The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant

The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Authorities believe a total of nine people were killed.

A makeshift memorial was built outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tributes poured in on social media after the news broke.

Shaquille O’Neal, via Instagram Shaquille O’Neal, via Instagram Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, via Twitter Joel Embiid, via Twitter Scottie Pippen, via Twitter Magic Johnson, via Twitter Barack Obama, via Twitter Barack Obama, via Twitter Kanye West, via Twitter