Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Are Killed In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Are Killed In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Are Killed In Helicopter Crash

In a sad tragedy that has stunned the country, Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter Gianna were killed earlier today with 9 people (in total) in a crash in Calabasas, California.

Our prayers go out to his family and the families and friends of those lost.
