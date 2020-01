Community leader providing free financial literacy classes 33 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:48s - Published Community leader providing free financial literacy classes Doing your taxes, writing your resume and building credit are necessities for all us. These things aren't taught in most classrooms. Dozens of young adults in Buffalo are learning these lessons at a local church. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Community leader providing free financial literacy classes A YOUNG LEADER INBUFFALO IS GIVINGBACK TO HISCOMMUNITY ANDSHAPING YOUNGMINDS IN HIS FREETIME... BY HOSTINGWEEKLY CLASSES TOTEACH YOUNG ADULTSABOUT FINANCIALLITERACY.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER TAYLOREPPS SAT IN ON THECLASS AND TELLS USMORE.DEYRON TABB IS ALIFE-LONGBUFFALONIAN AND ALEADER IN HISCOMMUNITY.DEYRON "I'VE BEEN ACOMMUNITY ADVOCATEFOR ABOUT 8 YEARSNOW AND THE NUMBERONE THING I LOVEDOING IS PROVIDINGFOR MY COMMUNITY."DURING THE WEEK, HEWORKS WITH PUSHBUFFALO AS APROJECT MANAGER..ON THE WEEKEND,YOU'LL FIND HIMHERE... SHAPINGYOUNG MINDS AT THELUTHERAN CHURCHON BRUNSWICKBOULEVARD INBUFFALO.DEYRON "IT WAS AHUGE PUSH TOINTEGRATE FINANCIALLITERACY IN THECOMMUNITY. THEYASKED ME TO COME INAND TEACH THEMABOUT SOFT SKILLS,MARKETABLE SKILLS."THE CLASS MEETSEVERY SUNDAY TOLEARN A NEW LESSON.THIS WEEKS IS ONSAVING MONEY..SAVANNAH "SINCE ISTARTED COMING TOTHESE CLASSES I'VELEARNED EVERYTHINGABOUT TIME ANDMONEY MANAGEMENT,FROM ASSETS TOLIABILITIES TO WHATYOU NEED TO SPENDTO WHAT YOU SHOULDSPEND."SHAQUILLE "IT'S NOTWHAT YOU'RE GOINGTO LEARN IN SCHOOL,IT'S A DIFFERENT WAYOF TEACHING YOU IT."AND ON TOP OFTHAT...THE CLASS ISFREE.DEYRON "THIS IS MORETHAN JUST ACLASSROOM. WE'REBUILDING ANECOSYSTEM OFFRIENDSHIP. WE'RELEARNING FINANCIALLIBERATION, BUT WE'REALSO JUST HAVING AGOOD TIME."AND IT DOESN'T STOPTHERE.DEYRON "WE HAVETWO ORGANIZATIONSTHAT ARE PARTNERINGWITH US THAT HAVESAID ONCE YOURSTUDENTS COME OUTOF YOUR CURRICULUM,YOU CAN HAVE THEMFILL OUT ANAPPLICATION ANDWE'LL DEFINITELYCONSIDER THEM."THE CLASS RUNSTHROUGH MARCH22ND AND IS OPEN TOALL AGES.SAVANNAH "IT'S REALLYBETTER THAN JUSTSITTING AT HOME ANDWATCHING NETFLIX.IT'S A CHANCE TO GETOUT AND MEET NEWPEOPLE AND LEARNNEW THINGS."FOR MOREINFORMATION ON THECLASSES, VISIT OURWEBSITE AT W-K-B-WDOT COM.IN BUFFALO, TAYLOREPPS 7EWN.





