Dan Auerbach Talks Collaborating With Yola For Grammy-Nominated Album 'Meant to Be' & Teases Black Keys Tour Guest | Grammys 202 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard Events - Duration: 00:51s - Published Dan Auerbach Talks Collaborating With Yola For Grammy-Nominated Album 'Meant to Be' & Teases Black Keys Tour Guest | Grammys 202 On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Dan Auerbach discussed working with Yola for her Grammy-nominated album 'Meant to Be.'