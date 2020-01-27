Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dan Auerbach Talks Collaborating With Yola For Grammy-Nominated Album 'Meant to Be' & Teases Black Keys Tour Guest | Grammys 202

Video Credit: Billboard Events - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Dan Auerbach Talks Collaborating With Yola For Grammy-Nominated Album 'Meant to Be' & Teases Black Keys Tour Guest | Grammys 202

Dan Auerbach Talks Collaborating With Yola For Grammy-Nominated Album 'Meant to Be' & Teases Black Keys Tour Guest | Grammys 202

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Dan Auerbach discussed working with Yola for her Grammy-nominated album 'Meant to Be.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

DaBaby Teases New Music and Wants to 'Leak a Whole Album' | Grammys 2020 [Video]DaBaby Teases New Music and Wants to "Leak a Whole Album" | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, DaBaby talks working on new music and Drake collaboration.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 01:58Published

Ella Mai Talks Meeting Beyoncé and Upcoming Sophomore Album | Grammys 2020 [Video]Ella Mai Talks Meeting Beyoncé and Upcoming Sophomore Album | Grammys 2020

Ella Mai Talks Meeting Beyoncé and Upcoming Sophomore Album | Grammys 2020

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.