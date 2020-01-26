Tiger shocked by Bryant news

Tiger Woods expresses his shock and sadness after hearing that his good friend, Kobe Bryant, had been killed in a helicopter crash in California early on Sunday morning.



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Excuse me?' - Woods told Kobe news Tiger Woods cannot comprehend what he has just heard after caddie Joe LaCava informs him of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant following his final round at Torrrey Pines. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:41Published 16 minutes ago Doc Rivers On Kobe: "Just So Many People He Touched..." In a tearful statement, Clippers coach, Doc Rivers said of Kobe Bryant, "He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have, the Tiger Woods, the Michael Jordans." Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:12Published 45 minutes ago