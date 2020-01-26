Global  

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead in LA-area helicopter crash

The former Los Angeles Laker and his daughter Gianna died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas that killed several others.
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 41, killed in helicopter crash: reports

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who retired in 2016 as a five-time NBA champion with 33,643...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com Daily Star MarketWatch Telegraph.co.uk Daily Caller Eurasia Review E! Online TMZ.com Bangkok Post FOX Sports Belfast Telegraph


'Terrible news': Trump reacts to Kobe Bryant's death

Washington DC [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Sunday reacted to...
Sify - Published


Moe68Will

Will RT @ABC: Barack Obama tweets on death of Kobe Bryant: “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just… 7 seconds ago

kkbourne1

tycatskkb RT @SeanGrechCTV: More on our top story: Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, dead at 41 after a helicopter crash near Los Angeles. His 13-year-… 9 seconds ago

Thomasw88515719

Thomas wynn Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers Legend, Dead at 41 https://t.co/03DzI6Sn0I via @RollingStone 12 seconds ago

caesq

GuyChristian Agbor RT @ABC: “Rest in peace, Mamba.” Players and fans observed a moment of silence in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant prior to the start of to… 21 seconds ago

sentineltribune

Sentinel-Tribune CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicop… https://t.co/BDxfZTMG1E 37 seconds ago

Uchewins

Uche RT @usatodaylife: Celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant after reports surfaced that the basketball legend died Sun… 42 seconds ago

rockthebear

Rocky Williams RT @williamfleitch: I wrote about Kobe for @NYMag. https://t.co/asv5vBOgp8 51 seconds ago

feances33387658

feancesco R.I.P. Kobe Bryant: NBA legend and daughter Gianna's relationship in photos https://t.co/LeMWLoorl7 via @Yahoo 56 seconds ago


The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant [Video]The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant

The World Mourns the Death of Kobe Bryant Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. Authorities believe a total of nine people were..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 02:38Published

Fans react to death of Kobe Bryant [Video]Fans react to death of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and one of his daughters were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in southern California on Sunday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published

