'Excuse me?' - Woods told Kobe news

'Excuse me?' - Woods told Kobe news

'Excuse me?' - Woods told Kobe news

Tiger Woods cannot comprehend what he has just heard after caddie Joe LaCava informs him of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant following his final round at Torrrey Pines.
2k4mach

mark RT @StephenEspinoza: CBS caught the moment when Tiger Woods was told of Kobe's passing. Tiger's response: "Excuse me?" 10 minutes ago

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News Tiger Woods cannot comprehend what he has just heard after caddie Joe LaCava informs him of the tragic death of Kob… https://t.co/FPs8arapZ8 29 minutes ago

StephenEspinoza

Stephen Espinoza CBS caught the moment when Tiger Woods was told of Kobe's passing. Tiger's response: "Excuse me?" https://t.co/2Bxuf2nXw3 49 minutes ago

MRidenourABJ

Marla Ridenour In brief comments on @CBSSports, Woods remembered Kobe's intensity, also him shooting free throws after tearing his… https://t.co/HINif3Psl2 1 hour ago

chalametsqueen

renee “Wait, excuse me??” - Tiger Woods after being told Kobe Bryant died 😢 1 hour ago

misscassie88310

Cassie Gipson RT @cccougar: Tiger Woods was just told live on a CBS camera by his caddie about the death of Kobe, his daughter, three others. This after… 1 hour ago

misticati4

🇺🇸Marcy RT @BobShuttle: Tiger Woods just told about Kobe by his caddie after his final round of golf. Tiger’s response “Excuse Me”. I’m sure he was… 2 hours ago

cccougar

Patrick Harwood Tiger Woods was just told live on a CBS camera by his caddie about the death of Kobe, his daughter, three others. T… https://t.co/IZLBeOehLr 2 hours ago


Tiger shocked by Bryant news [Video]Tiger shocked by Bryant news

Tiger Woods expresses his shock and sadness after hearing that his good friend, Kobe Bryant, had been killed in a helicopter crash in California early on Sunday morning.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:34Published

Doc Rivers On Kobe: 'Just So Many People He Touched...' [Video]Doc Rivers On Kobe: "Just So Many People He Touched..."

In a tearful statement, Clippers coach, Doc Rivers said of Kobe Bryant, "He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have, the Tiger Woods, the Michael Jordans."

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:12Published

