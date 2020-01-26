Global  

5 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In The U.S.

Kate Raddatz reports that the newest cases are in California and Arizona (1:31).

WCCO 4 Weekends – Jan.

26, 2020
China coronavirus death toll rises to 56

Fifteen more people have died and at least 688 new cases of the coronavirus have now been confirmed,...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •SBSWorldNews


Three possible new cases of coronavirus are being assessed in NSW

Three fresh possible cases of the deadly coronavirus are being investigated in NSW while three people...
SBS - Published Also reported by •ReutersNewsy



Fourth U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California [Video]Fourth U.S. Coronavirus Case Confirmed In California

Both cases were people who had recently traveled from Wuhan, China.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

More Than 1,500 Coronavirus Cases Reported In China [Video]More Than 1,500 Coronavirus Cases Reported In China

The U.S. Embassy in China is evacuating Americans from Wuhan, the center of the Coronavirus outbreak, Ramy Inocencio reports (2:26). WCCO 4 News At 10 - January 25, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:26Published

