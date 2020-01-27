Global  

NBA Veteran Remembers Kobe Bryant

CBS 2's Chris Tye talks with Kendall Gill after the tragic helicopter crash that took the life of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others near Los Angeles.
Russell Simmons Thanks Those Who Defended Kobe Bryant Following Gayle King Interview [Video]Russell Simmons Thanks Those Who Defended Kobe Bryant Following Gayle King Interview

Gayle King’s interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie resulted in a variety of emotions for countless people. Some were angry the veteran journalist had the nerve to bring up Kobe Bryant’s 2003..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 03:14Published

Kobe Bryant's Family Holds Private Funeral Service For Him & His Daughter [Video]Kobe Bryant's Family Holds Private Funeral Service For Him & His Daughter

Entertainment Tonight's Keltie Knight shares an updates on his public memorial service.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published

