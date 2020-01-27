Delicious Woodfire Pizza Cooked in a Parking Lot!

Tucked inside a liquor store parking lot in Silverlake, CA, you'll find an old pick-up truck with an authentic, old school wood-fire oven.

This is Elio's Woodfire Pizza!

Elio Lopez started the business in 2019.

He's always worked in restaurants, and pizza-making is his expertise.

Once he decided to begin selling pizzas in a parking lot, word about his delicious, crispy pizzas quickly spread throughout the community.

At 700 degrees, Lopez can churn out a pizza in just 2-3 minutes, selling an average of 100-150 pizzas nightly.