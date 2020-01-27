Global  

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Nominated For Three GRAMMY Awards

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Nominated For Three GRAMMY Awards

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Nominated For Three GRAMMY Awards

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has been nominated for three GRAMMY Awards at the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards, KDKA's Lisa Washington spoke with some of the members.
