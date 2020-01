Local Athletes, Celebrities React To Tragic Death Of Kobe Bryant FINALS MVP.SO WHATEVER HE IMAGINEDDEFINITELY WORKED FOR HIM HOWABOUT IT.SURE DID.IT SURE DID.WE HAVE BEEN LOOKING AT THISALL AFTERNOON.HOMETOWN SUPERSTARS ANDPOLITICIANS TAKING TO SOCIALMEDIA TO PAY TRIBUTE TO KOBE.SIXERS STAR JOEL IMBID WROTEI STARTED PLAYING BALL BECAUSEOF KOBE AFTER WATCHING 2010FINALS.I NEVER WATCHED BALL BEFORETHAT.THAT FINALS WAS THE TURNINGPOINT OF MY LIFE.I'M SO FREAKING SAD RIGHT NOW.RIP LEGEND.AND FLYERS STAR CLAUDE JURYROW ALWAYS WANTED TO BE LIKEYOU, NOT ONLY PLAYER BUT PERSON.YOU REPRESENT EVERYTHING IN GOODABOUT SPORTS.FORMER PRESIDENT OBAMA KOBELEGEND ON THE COURT AND JUSTGETTING STARTED, WHAT WOULD BEJUST AS MEANINGFUL SECOND ACT.TO LOSE GEE ANTHONY MOREHEARTBREAKING AS PARENTS.MICHELE AND I SEND LOVE ANDPRAYERS TO VANESSA AND ENTIREBRYANT FAMILY ON DAY.MAJOR KENNY LOCAL FEE NON-TOLOCAL SUPERSTAR, KOBE'S JOURNEYGREAT AND LEGACY CONTINUE TOINSPIRE FOR GENERATIONING.