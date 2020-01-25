Palm Beach Zoo accepting bids for two Super Bowl tickets 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published Palm Beach Zoo accepting bids for two Super Bowl tickets Through noon on Jan. 28 the Palm Beach Zoo is accepting bids for two lower sideline Super Bowl tickets in section 114, row 27 of Hard Rock Stadium. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this NFL News Palm Beach Zoo accepting bids for two Super Bowl tickets - National Football League News - https://t.co/YDarjqYl9X https://t.co/yO17VM8gca 1 hour ago WPTV Palm Beach Zoo accepting bids for two Super Bowl tickets https://t.co/RVP04ncdFx https://t.co/RMw1YHS1ha 2 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Super Bowl tailgating 101 Some fans will have to change their Super Bowl party plans due to new rules at the stadium. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:14Published 5 hours ago Uber drivers team up to stop trafficking Experts say Florida is one of the leading states in the country when it comes to human trafficking. And with the Super Bowl around the corner, they expect the illegal practice to pick up. Uber and the.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:22Published 2 days ago