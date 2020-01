Sixers Release Statement Mourning Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant KOBE BEAN BRYANT.STILL HARD TO PUT IT ALL -- WRAPIT IN YOUR HEAD.IT REALLY IS.NOT GONNA LIE.I'M HAVING A TOUGH TIME WITHTHIS ONE.YOU AND ME BOTH.REAL TOUGH TIME.THINKING THIS DIDN'T HAPPEN.A LOT OF PEOPLE FEEL THATWAY.WAKE UP.I GUESS WE'RE DOING THIS.LESS THAN TWO HOURS AGO, THELAKERS LANDED IN LA.PLAYERS GOT OFF THEIR CHARTEREDFLIGHT AND THERE WERE A LOT OFTEARS AND HUGS.THE PRESUMPTION THAT THEYLEARNED ABOUT THE DEATH OF KOBEBRYANT WHILE IN FLIGHT FROMPHILADELPHIA.I KNEW WHEN I CAME TO WORK TODAYI WAS GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUTKOBE BUT FOR ENTIRELY DIFFERENTREASON.SIXERS HOSTED LAKERS LAST NIGHTAND IN THE THIRD QUARTER LEBRONJAMES PASSING KOBE FOR THIRDPLACE IN NBA'S ALL TIME SCORINGLIST.LBJ WROTE ON HIS SNEAKERS, MAMBAFOREVER.AFTER THE GAME HE SPOKE ABOUTHIS RELATIONSHIP WITH KOBE ANDTHE INFLUENCE.WHEN I WAS A KID, I WAS INHIGH SCHOOL, YOU KNOW, I WASGROWING UP THROUGH THE RANKSWHEN KOBE CAME INTO THE LEAGUE,HE WAS -- YOU KNOW IT WASN'T ADREAM OF MINE TO COME STRAIGHTFROM HIGH SCHOOL AT THAT POINTIN TIME TO THE NBA BUT I WASLIKE WOW.17, 18-YEAR-OLD KID BEING ABLETO MAKE THAT LEAP, THAT'S PRETTYDAM COOL.AND AS I STARTED PLAYING MOREBALL AND WINNING IN HIGH SCHOOL,THE THINGS THAT HE WAS DOING ONTHE FLOOR, I, YOU KNOW, ADMIREDAND WANTED TO BE A PART OF.I'M HAPPY JUST TO BE IN ANYCONVERSATION WITH KOBE BEANBRYANT ONE OF THE ALL TIMEGREATEST BASKETBALL PLAYERS TOEVER MAN.ALL TIME GREATER LAKERS.MAN GOT TWO JERSEYS IN STAPLESCENTER JUST CRAZY.SIXERS ORGANIZATION MOURNSTHE LOSSES OF NBA ICON KOBEBRYANT HIS DAUGHTER, GIANNA ANDALL OF WHO PASSED AWAYTRAGICALLY TODAY IN AN ACCIDENTIN CALIFORNIA.BRYANT, ONE OF THE MOSTDECORATED PLAYERS IN NBA HISTORYAND GLOBAL AMBASSADOR FOR THEGAME, MADE AN EVERLASTING MARKON OUR LEAGUE.HIS DETERMINATION, PASSION TOWIN AND FIERCE COMPETITIVE NIECEFUELLED THE LOS ANGELES LAKERSTO FIVE NBA CHAMPIONSHIPS ANDINSPIRED MILLIONS OF PEOPLEAROUND THE WORLD.WHILE HIS IMPRINT ON THE GAME OFBASKETBALL WILL BE ETCHED IN THEHISTORY BOOKS FOREVER, BRYANTWILL BE REMEMBER FORD LOVE HIS