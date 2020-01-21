Global  

Brexit: What happens next?

The UK leaves the European Union at the end of the month, but that will not mean the end of the Brexit saga.

Take a look at what happens after January 31.

More negotiations, a Canada-style free trade agreement and a trade deal with the US are all on the cards for the coming months.
