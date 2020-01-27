5:00 - Gaming commission postpones Terre Haute casino meeting as it launches investigation into Spec

The proposed casino3 property on terre haute's east side may sit empty a little while longer.

That's as the indiana gaming commission has postponed its upcoming meeting on the casino proposal.

A statement we received ..

Said the commission is investigating "spectacle entertainment."

We've since uncovered "a lot" of information.

We've explained... spectacle entertainment was the lone bid for the vigo county casino license.

The commission had set a february 7th hearing to possibly award the license to spectacle.

But that's on hold for now.

A federal court case in arlington, virginia is involved.

The indiana gaming commission was reached out to learn why the february 7th meeting was cancelled.

Its deputy director sent us a statement.

The statement says, in part, the commission said that federal case in virginia referred to an indiana gaming company.

The gaming commission understands that company was centaur gaming.

That company used to own both of indiana's racinos.

The commission's statement said certain key people of centaur now own and operate spectacle entertainment.

The commission described the information it learned from the virginia federal case as "concerning," and that's why an investigation is underway.

Postponing the february 7th meeting in vigo county allows the commission more time to investigate spectacle.

So... what does this mean for terre haute... and what are the details of this federal case from virginia?

/////// and-- within the last hour ..

Spectacle entertainment released a statement on this matter.

It reads in part... quote--- "spectacle pledges to fully cooperate with the indiana gaming commission as it investigates this matter.

We take such matters very seriously."

The gaming commission also addressed spectacle's new gary, indiana casino.

The company broke ground on it earlier this month.

The commission says its working to figure out the immediate impacts of today's developments on the construction of the gary casino.

News 10 will of course continue to closely follow this story.