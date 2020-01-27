Global  

California copter crash kills nine -L.A. County officials

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he believes there were nine victims of a helicopter crash that reportedly killed former NBA Star Kobe Bryant.

Villanueva said, &quot;it would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved one was - perished, that you learn about it from TMZ.&quot;
CryptoKadog710 Damn, R.I.P. Kobe Detroit Free Press: Probe underway to determine cause of copter crash that killed Kobe Bryant https://t.co/aHgqBvnoap 21 hours ago

Tweeter USA TODAY: Probe underway to determine cause of copter crash that killed Kobe Bryant https://t.co/dftN7wJvcL 21 hours ago

Sevyn I.the.SPY Quinn @TrueHec Helicopter crash kills 5 in Calabasas, California; no survivors, ABC, USA today say that Kobe Bryant was on the copter 22 hours ago

Sevyn I.the.SPY Quinn Helicopter crash kills 5 in Calabasas, California; no survivors, reports claim that Kobe Bryant was on this copter,… https://t.co/zkYKLtXdcK 22 hours ago


Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California [Video]Kobe Bryant, daughter die in helicopter crash in California

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA — One of the greatest athletes to ever play the game of basketball— Kobe Bryant—has died in a helicopter crash in California. The New York Times reports that the..

Fans shocked on news of Kobe Bryant's death [Video]Fans shocked on news of Kobe Bryant's death

The Los Angeles County Sheriff&apos;s Department at a news conference on Sunday said they believe nine people died in a helicopter crash that officials said killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant...

