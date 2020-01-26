Global  

Report: Kobe Bryant Dead At 41

Report: Kobe Bryant Dead At 41

Report: Kobe Bryant Dead At 41

Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, January 26, according to TMZ.

He was 41.

Reports say the former NBA star was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter in Calabasas, California when the helicopter allegedly went down and a fire broke out.

Emergency personnel responded, however, none of the passengers on board survived.

Five people are confirmed dead including Kobe's daughter ,Gianna Maria Onore, known to many as Gigi, 13.

It's reported that they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred.

The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

The report also states that Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation as the story is developing.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters, Natalia, Bianca, and their newborn Capri.
