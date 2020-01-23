Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

One case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
One case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says

One case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) have confirmed one person in Maricopa County has been diagnosed with the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Void_Burn

°『 vσιᴅʙυяи 』° RT @voxdotcom: A fifth US #coronavirus case has been confirmed in Maricopa County, Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Public H… 2 seconds ago

PanheadBob65

❌I M aMFer 4 TRUMP💥 RT @SaraCarterDC: #Breaking: A fifth U.S. case of #coronavirus has been confirmed in #Arizona's Maricopa County. https://t.co/49IxxZNXun 5 seconds ago

trump_sylvia

💥Winning,Sylvia💥❤️Trump🚂!!!🇺🇸 1st!!! RT @NickCiletti: #BREAKING - An ASU student has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Maricopa County and is Arizona’s first confirmed case of… 20 seconds ago

TylerCharbeneau

Tyler Charbeneau RT @abc15: BREAKING: Coronavirus has been confirmed in Maricopa County. The ADHS says the patient is an ASU student. FULL DETAILS: https://… 22 seconds ago

denise_snively

Denise Snively RT @Cara_TXZEAL: 5th US case of coronavirus confirmed in Arizona Maricopa county AZ @jellen805 https://t.co/6ZDi5qCHDn 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says [Video]Case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) have confirmed a person in the ASU community has been diagnosed with the 2019 Novel..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:51Published

'Very Possible' LA County Sees At Least One Coronavirus Case: Health Official [Video]'Very Possible' LA County Sees At Least One Coronavirus Case: Health Official

Los Angeles County public health officials say that while it's "very possible" the area will see at least one patient, there were currently no known cases in the county.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.