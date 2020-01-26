Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust

Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday (January 26) he was sorry for his country's role during the Holocaust and the lack of action against the persecution of Jews, becoming the first Dutch premier to make such an official apology.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dutch PM's apology for country's role in Holocaust

"With the last remaining survivors among us, I apologise on behalf of the government for the actions of the government at the time", Rutte said at an event ahead of the 75th anniversary on Monday (January 27) of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Earlier Dutch governments have made apologies for the way Jews who survived World War Two atrocities were treated when they returned home from concentration camps, but have shied away from condemning the country's part in the persecution of Jews and other minorities during the German occupation.

Around 102,000 of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust came from the Netherlands.



Recent related news from verified sources

Dutch PM makes historic apology for country's role in Holocaust

The apology, the first of its kind, comes as leaders and survivors gather in Poland to mark the 75th...
The Age - Published Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ivantheted

Ivan Beresford Sydney Morning Herald: Dutch PM makes historic apology for country's role in Holocaust. https://t.co/kWSSR4a92V via @GoogleNews 25 minutes ago

CindyCoops

Cindy Cooper Dutch Prime Minister apologizes for country's role in Holocaust https://t.co/KK2J7P23LT 2 hours ago

qwerty14117587

qwerty Dutch PM makes historic apology for country's role in Holocaust https://t.co/qGsQIH1YfU 4 hours ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Dutch PM makes historic apology for country's role in Holocaust https://t.co/XttNGWzGEF 5 hours ago

WomanSBuzz

WomansBuzz Dutch PM makes historic apology for country's role in Holocaust https://t.co/Mi12AjYAjH 5 hours ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ Dutch PM makes historic apology for country's role in Holocaust https://t.co/McfspbhMQX | @theage https://t.co/QEcdTQx7PA 5 hours ago

Scribulatora

Scribulatora RT @globalissuesweb: Dutch PM makes historic apology for country's role in Holocaust https://t.co/Usp1BusXRx https://t.co/YVAMaN99Yf 5 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Dutch PM makes historic apology for country's role in Holocaust https://t.co/Usp1BusXRx https://t.co/YVAMaN99Yf 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.