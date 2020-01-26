Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards Lizzo Ariana Grande Usher Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne Ty Hunter Esperanza Spalding Billie Eilish Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Lil Nas X Shawn Mendes FKA twigs Diplo Billy Porter H.E.R.

Recent related news from verified sources Ariana Grande Wows in Big Ball Gown on Grammys 2020 Red Carpet! Ariana Grande looks so glamorous on the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26)...

Just Jared - Published 3 hours ago



Grammy Nominees Tove Lo & Emily King Hit the Red Carpet for Premiere Ceremony Tove Lo and Emily King walk the red carpet for the premiere ceremony at the 2020 Grammy Awards on...

Just Jared - Published 3 hours ago



