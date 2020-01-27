Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How does income affect childhood brain development? | Kimberly Noble

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 11:47s - Published < > Embed
How does income affect childhood brain development? | Kimberly Noble

How does income affect childhood brain development? | Kimberly Noble

Neuroscientist and pediatrician Kimberly Noble is leading the Baby's First Years study: the first-ever randomized study of how family income changes children's cognitive, emotional and brain development.

She and a team of economists and policy experts are working together to find out: Can we help kids in poverty simply by giving families more money?

"The brain is not destiny," Noble says.

"And if a child's brain can be changed, then anything is possible."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.