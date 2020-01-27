How does income affect childhood brain development? | Kimberly Noble

Neuroscientist and pediatrician Kimberly Noble is leading the Baby's First Years study: the first-ever randomized study of how family income changes children's cognitive, emotional and brain development.

She and a team of economists and policy experts are working together to find out: Can we help kids in poverty simply by giving families more money?

"The brain is not destiny," Noble says.

"And if a child's brain can be changed, then anything is possible."