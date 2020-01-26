Global  

Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards Lizzo Ariana Grande Usher Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne Ty Hunter Esperanza Spalding Billie Eilish Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Lil Nas X Shawn Mendes FKA twigs Diplo Billy Porter H.E.R.

Jonas Brothers Chrissy Teigen and John Legend DJ Khaled Tyler, the Creator BTS
Recent related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Exact Expletives She Yelled on the 2015 Grammys Red Carpet From That Viral Moment!

Chrissy Teigen is finally revealing what she yelled at an onlooker on the red carpet at the Grammy...
Just Jared - Published

Grammys 2020: politics and pearls on the red carpet

The Grammy Awards have always been a night for daring looks and this year's awards, held at the...
The Age - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Manila Luzon and Alexis Phifer Share Top Grammy Looks of the Night on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show [Video]Manila Luzon and Alexis Phifer Share Top Grammy Looks of the Night on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

From Lizzo to Ariana Grande, Manila Luzon and Alexis Phifer break down their favorite red carpet looks of the night.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 08:48Published

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker On Changing the Narrative For Female Country Artists | Grammys 2020 [Video]Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker On Changing the Narrative For Female Country Artists | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker discussed the importance of being a strong voice for female country artists.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 03:47Published

