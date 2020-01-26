Global  

NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Teams and players around the NBA paid tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant as the league's slate of Sunday (January 26) games got underway.
NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

A true global superstar, the depth of Bryant's popularity quickly surfaced as reports were confirmed that Bryant had been killed along with his daughter Gianna and seven others when his helicopter crashed in a remote field near the city of Calabasas.

Where Bryant's death hit close to home was on the basketball courts, where his skill and personality made him one of world's most recognizable and popular athletes.



