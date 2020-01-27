Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Air India distributes handmade seed flags to mark Republic Day

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Air India distributes handmade seed flags to mark Republic DayAir India distributes handmade seed flags to mark Republic Day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY #RepublicDay2020: #AirIndia Distributes Handmade Seed Flags to Passengers to Mark 71st R-Day @airindiain https://t.co/3RcKyLPfja 19 hours ago

Shafiakhtar86

Shafi Akhtar RT @the_hindu: The handmade flags, made of eco-friendly seed paper and prepared by Sahariya tribals of Madhya Pradesh, were distributed at… 19 hours ago

profkiki1

Prof Amisi RT @dev_discourse: Air India distributes handmade seed flags to passengers to mark R-Day https://t.co/U0QcckJbNu 20 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Air India distributes handmade seed flags to passengers to mark R-Day https://t.co/U0QcckJbNu 20 hours ago

the_hindu

The Hindu The handmade flags, made of eco-friendly seed paper and prepared by Sahariya tribals of Madhya Pradesh, were distri… https://t.co/5RzkEz9kQj 20 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

AAI celebrates 71st Republic Day of India [Video]AAI celebrates 71st Republic Day of India

AAI celebrates 71st Republic Day of India

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:28Published

Watch how Delhi's Shaheen Bagh observed Republic Day amid anti-CAA protests [Video]Watch how Delhi's Shaheen Bagh observed Republic Day amid anti-CAA protests

Shaheen Bagh observed Republic Day amid anti-CAA protests. The tricolour was hoisted as a huge multitude looked on. Saffron, white and green adorned the protest site. The women-led protest has been..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.