Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bhopal Gas Tragedy activist awarded Padma Shri posthumously

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Bhopal Gas Tragedy activist awarded Padma Shri posthumouslyBhopal Gas Tragedy activist awarded Padma Shri posthumously
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shashank_1411

Shashank Sekhar RT @TNITweet: #BREAKING :1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar, awarded #PadmaShri posthumously. He died on 14th November 2019. #P… 3 hours ago

VanditVasudev

VANDIT VASUDEV RT @ANI: #RepublicDay: 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar, awarded Padma Shri, posthumously. He passed away on 14th November 201… 16 hours ago

thikalbrad

shan RT @HartoshSinghBal: came to know of this courtesy @RashidKidwai. feel it is too little too late yet it is recognition long overdue. can't… 16 hours ago

actionforbhopal

Action for Bhopal RT @indiatvnews: 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar, awarded Padma Shri, posthumously #BhopalGasTragedy #Bhopal #AbdulJabbar #Re… 20 hours ago

actionforbhopal

Action for Bhopal RT @Forrest_Lost: Very good decision by the Indian Govt for providing him the award. Unfortunately he lost the battle with life due to the… 20 hours ago

Genius_077

GENIUS🇮🇳 RT @republic: Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar, awarded Padma Shri posthumously https://t.co/62rqO6fkIC 23 hours ago

Khabar_Khand

KHABAR KHAND #RepublicDay: 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar, awarded Padma Shri, posthumously. He passed away on 14… https://t.co/Kh8QybphtK 23 hours ago

EINLungCancer

EIN Lung Cancer News Bhopal Gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar, awarded Padma Shri, posthumously https://t.co/FhpEczy8mh 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar's reaction to Padma Shri honour [Video]Watch: Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar's reaction to Padma Shri honour

Bollywood members Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar reacted to being chosen for the Padma Shri.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published

Urdu author to return Padma Shri Award says democracy is being shattered [Video]Urdu author to return Padma Shri Award says democracy is being shattered

Urdu author to return Padma Shri Award says democracy is being shattered

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.