Lizzo Opens Grammy Performance With Kobe Bryan Shoutout: 'Tonight Is For Kobe' | Billboard News

Lizzo Opens Grammy Performance With Kobe Bryan Shoutout: 'Tonight Is For Kobe' | Billboard News

Lizzo Opens Grammy Performance With Kobe Bryan Shoutout: 'Tonight Is For Kobe' | Billboard News

Lizzo kicked off the 62nd annual Grammy awards with a performance that was nothing, but good as hell.
