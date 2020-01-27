Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys

Group Boyz II Men then joined Keys for an impromptu performance of their 1991 version of the classic...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kylvncnt21

kailbentot RT @Variety: Watch Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Sing "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" in honor of Kobe Bryant at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/02XQ… 2 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Watch #AliciaKeys and #BoyzIIMen perform in tribute to the late #KobeBryant at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/737RKyaBbK 3 minutes ago

moneymade88

FLYMONEYMITCH RT @HOT97: Alicia Keys is joined by Boyz II Men to sing “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” in tribute to Kobe Bryant 😢😢 #Grammys… 5 minutes ago

UntieKobe

Untie Kobe🏀🙏🏾 RT @ShowtimeForum: 😥 Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men sing it's so hard to say goodbye in honor of Kobe #lakeshow https://t.co/2kUb7bTQ4n 6 minutes ago

RUDBASH

RODNEY BUCKSTEIN RT @ntvuganda: US artist Alicia Keys sings to pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant during the opening ceremony of the Grammy Awards. Alici… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant [Video]The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The Grammys Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant The NBA legend and his daughter, Gianna, were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Lizzo opened the show by declaring, "Tonight is for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual Grammys [Video]Kobe Bryant Honored At 62nd Annual Grammys

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards opened on a somber note as host Alicia Keys and Boys II Men paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.