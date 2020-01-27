Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:04s - Published Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News Alicia Keys was joined by surprise guests Boyz II Men for an impromptu acapella performance of their 1991 version of the classic, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Grammys 2020: Boyz II Men Join Alicia Keys for Tribute Performance to Kobe Bryant Grammy Awards host Keys asks the audience to remember the basketball legend, who died in a helicopter...

AceShowbiz - Published 1 hour ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this 𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐮𝐌𝐞 RT @Variety: Watch Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Sing "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" in honor of Kobe Bryant at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/02XQ… 15 seconds ago Bryan (Big-B) RT @ShowtimeForum: 😥 Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men sing it's so hard to say goodbye in honor of Kobe #lakeshow https://t.co/2kUb7bTQ4n 2 minutes ago Powercut Music RT @entertainm2019: Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men sing touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys https://t.co/21JHdueZAy #entertainment #movie… 2 minutes ago JayRPh RT @EverythingCLE_: "We love you Kobe." Alicia keys & Boyz II Men sing in tribute to Kobe Bryant to open the Grammys. https://t.co/OCiv… 3 minutes ago