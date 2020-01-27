Global  

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Sing 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday' In Honor of Kobe Bryant | Billboard News

Alicia Keys was joined by surprise guests Boyz II Men for an impromptu acapella performance of their 1991 version of the classic, "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."
Grammys 2020: Boyz II Men Join Alicia Keys for Tribute Performance to Kobe Bryant

Grammy Awards host Keys asks the audience to remember the basketball legend, who died in a helicopter...
AceShowbiz - Published


Lilybell_M

𝐌𝐚𝐲𝐮𝐌𝐞 RT @Variety: Watch Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men Sing "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" in honor of Kobe Bryant at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/02XQ… 15 seconds ago

lilbigman76

Bryan (Big-B) RT @ShowtimeForum: 😥 Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men sing it's so hard to say goodbye in honor of Kobe #lakeshow https://t.co/2kUb7bTQ4n 2 minutes ago

PowercutMusic

Powercut Music RT @entertainm2019: Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men sing touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys https://t.co/21JHdueZAy #entertainment #movie… 2 minutes ago

JayRPh

JayRPh RT @EverythingCLE_: "We love you Kobe." Alicia keys & Boyz II Men sing in tribute to Kobe Bryant to open the Grammys. https://t.co/OCiv… 3 minutes ago


Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant [Video]Alicia Keys And Boyz II Men Pay Emotional Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Hours following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, Grammys host Alicia Keys took the stage to pay tribute to the NBA legend along with a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:28Published

Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News [Video]Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News

Remembering Kobe Bryant, Who Died in Helicopter Crash at 41 | THR News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:06Published

