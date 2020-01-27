Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant dead at 41

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 10:44s - Published < > Embed
Kobe Bryant dead at 41

Kobe Bryant dead at 41

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash.

He is being remembered around the world and right here in Las Vegas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Dead: Khloe Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon Among Celebrities Left Devastated

After news broke out that the basketball legend was killed in a helicopter crash, tributes have also...
AceShowbiz - Published

Kobe Bryant dead: Ronaldo joins Messi in hailing a ´true legend´

Cristiano Ronaldo has labelled Kobe Bryant a “true legend” after the Los Angeles Lakers great...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comE! OnlineFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

carlosparraga97

cαяℓσs ραяяαgα RT @ovomarcy01: me: hops on twitter to laugh and look at memes Twitter: SHOCKING NEWS, Kobe Bryant Dead me: https://t.co/TRprDGxYEL 3 seconds ago

kaw_____

kari ann RT @TMZ: #BREAKING: Kobe's daughter Gianna Maria was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash https://t.co/1n7U8bvqhI 3 seconds ago

angie_servellon

Angie Servellon RT @TMZ: BREAKING: Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in h… 3 seconds ago

California_Art_

California 🏁 RT @TMZ: Mayor of Costa Mesa, Katrina Foley, confirms the identity of another victim in helicopter crash https://t.co/GuY843CdeB 4 seconds ago

tootsieroll06

Kiara Tootsie Roll RT @ABC: .@RobinRoberts reflects on interviewing Kobe Bryant the year he was retiring from basketball: He told her then: "What I've learne… 4 seconds ago

luawemes

bet RT @maryaminati: everyone saying “maybe if he stanned ********” about kobe bryant dying is sick... bro the man is dead. his daughter died a… 4 seconds ago

heppokohikeshi

へっぽこ町火消し RT @KNX1070: #RIP #Kobe at #StaplesCenter. Read more on #tributes, updates and the ongoing #investigation. https://t.co/JE6xqIA4ZT https://… 6 seconds ago

dealswithdevin

Devin McKinney RT @GMA: Former @Lakers general manager Jerry West on the death of Kobe Bryant: "This was a man for all seasons. He was more than an iconic… 7 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Report: Kobe Bryant Dead At 41 [Video]Report: Kobe Bryant Dead At 41

Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, January 26, according to TMZ. He was 41. Reports say the former NBA star was traveling with at least three other people in his..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:50Published

Kobe Bryant, Daughter And Seven Others Die In Private Helicopter Crash [Video]Kobe Bryant, Daughter And Seven Others Die In Private Helicopter Crash

L.A. County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva, announced that the flight manifest said there were 9 people on the helicopter. All are believed to be dead.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.