Chopper Crash

Chopper Crash

Chopper Crash

Legendary NBA player kobe Bryant, his 13-year- old daughter and seven others were killed when a helicopter they were in crashed earlier today in Calabasas, California.
Chopper Crash

Good evening and thank you for joining us tonight.

I'm cash matlock.

Legendary nba player kobe bryant, his 13-year- old daughter and seven others were killed when a helicopter they were in crashed earlier today in calabasas, california.

Details of bryant's shocking death are still coming in.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the nation... are in mourning.

Our courtney robb joins us here in the studio, courtney... what



