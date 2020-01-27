Reaction to this tragedy been like.

Cash, the reaction has been 'this is not real right now" it's not just los angeles, it's not just the nba and the basketball community...people everywhere in a state of shock and mourning over the incredible loss and death of 41 year old kobe bryant and his daughter gianna just last night, bryant's decorated nba career resurfacing after lebron james surpassed bryant on the nba all-time scoring list bryant then congratulating james for knocking him from that third spot down to four when it happened... now, for this to happen just hours later is surreal for so many...people trying to process that bryant, mamba is gone this was the scene outside the staples center after the news broke, people gathering to remember bryant the news announced right before the start of the mississippi state-ole miss women's basketball game...our sports reporter chris bolton caught up with coaches and fans at the humphrey coliseum reacting to the news...take a listen "there's no words to express the feeling that we all have.

I grew up in the jordan and then kobe came along era.

I wanted to be kobe, everybody wanted to be kobe.

It's surreal.

That's why i allowed one of my daughters to come in and experience this because time is precious."

" for kobe, just think back to his career.

You're talking about one of the all time greatest players and he has a daughter and she's going to play.

It's such a tragedy and it hits on so many fronts.

That's a family.

It's just they're not here anymore, like that.

I mean you woke up this morning and now you have that.

For somebody who did so much for our game as a player and as an ambassador, he's a great dad, i've seen him and her together many times at games.

I don't know the fully story but they were together.

That means something."

"kobe was like my favorite player and i had started watching his daughter and it's sad to see her go because she was going to play just like him."

"he's so young.

He was young and you never knew what kobe bryant was going to do on the court.

He was absolutely incredible with a basketball.

One of a kind.

No doubt about it."

"he's now one of the biggest influences in the nba and basketball in general especially to young kids like my generation.

I know a bunch of kids that played basketball who grew up watching kobe and so it's really upsetting."

"he set the standard.

He's what people wanted to be.

He's what kids wanted to be.

What other players wanted to be.

He was the aspiration."

"felt like a member of my family.

You know when you grow up watching an individual and a die hard laker fan, it makes a difference."

Such a lasting impact clearly...nba commissioner adam silver making a statement on bryant's passing... "the nba family is devastated by the tragic passing of kobe bryant and his daughter, gianna.

"for 20 seasons, kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning// he was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five nba championships, an nba mvp award, 18 nba all-star selections, and two olympic gold medals// but he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability// he was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to gianna// "we send our heartfelt condolences to s wife, vanessa, and their family, the lakers organization and the entire sports world."

Nba commissioner adam silver describing bryant best there...so much more that can be said about bryant and his illustrious career and life..

The mamba mentality legacy living on as nba star kobe bryant is confirmed dead at