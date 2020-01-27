Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Spotlighting Lana Del Rey's 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Spotlighting Lana Del Rey's 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Spotlighting Lana Del Rey's 'Norman F***ing Rockwell' on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Chelsea Briggs, Bryce Vine and Jason Lipshutz discuss Lana Del Rey's album on Billboard's Grammy pre-show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weighing In On H.E.R.'s Album of the Year Chances on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show [Video]Weighing In On H.E.R.'s Album of the Year Chances on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show

Weighing In On H.E.R.'s Album of the Year Chances on Billboard's Grammy Pre-Show

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:29Published

Twitter Wants Billie Eilish to Win Best New Artist on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show [Video]Twitter Wants Billie Eilish to Win Best New Artist on Billboard’s Grammy Pre-Show

Danica Daniel shares the results of Billboard's poll on who should win best new artist on the Grammy pre-show.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.