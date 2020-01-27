Monday dedicated to Eva Kor

The community.

Tomorrow will be dedicated to remebering and honoring holocaust survivor eva kor.

"indiana's governor" has announced that january 27th will be "eva kor education day."

Students across the hoosier state will be learning about the peace advocate in their classrooms tomorrow.

"eva" spent many years teaching people about the holocaust.

She was also "an advocate of forgiveness."

"eva" died "on july 4th" of last year.

In honor of "eva education day"... middle schools... high schools... and libraries will get a film about her life.

This is all happening on the 75th anniversary of the liberation of auschwitz.

Those at the candles museum will spend the anniversary in poland tomorrow.

"to be there in the winter time, it's going to look like how it looks in those pictures from the early 40s, so i think it's going to be an emotional trip.

I think it's going to be a powerful trip, and i think we're going to come back really inspired that what we're doing is important."

Also also happening tomorrow.

The candles museum in terre haute will be honoring eva kor and other holocaust survivors.

That's with the "candles for candles" event.

Starting at 6pm... there will be a candle lighting ceremony... and a guest speaker to commemorate "holocaust remembrance day."

The event is free and open to