Houlka D.A.R.E.

Dozens of chickasaw county students make a pledge to live drug-free and make good choices.

49 students graduated from the dare program at houlka attendance center today.

The 12-week course focused on building skills the students need to avoid involvement in drugs, gangs, and violence.

The chicksaw county sheriff's department sponsored the class.

It feels great to graduate.

We learned all this stuff about tobacco and drug use and to be calm and keep away from peer pressure after the ceremony, the graduates got to meet and interact with rex, the chickasaw county sheriff's department drug